One thing is for sure: Divorce rumors don't phase Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family star made it clear that tabloid stories don't concern the couple, "We don't care about that," she told the Daily News at a special screening of The Emoji Movie. "What can you do? It's the entertainment business."

And in May, the actress didn't stay quiet either when she slammed Star magazine for its cover which read, "Sofía & Joe: It's Over!" and alleged that she had been caught cheating on the actor in Rome.