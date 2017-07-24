Here's What Sofía Vergara Has to Say About Those Joe Manganiello Divorce Rumors

One thing is for sure: Divorce rumors don't phase Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The Modern Family star made it clear that tabloid stories don't concern the couple, "We don't care about that," she told the Daily News at a special screening of The Emoji Movie. "What can you do? It's the entertainment business." 

And in May, the actress didn't stay quiet either when she slammed Star magazine for its cover which read, "Sofía & Joe: It's Over!" and alleged that she had been caught cheating on the actor in Rome. 

"The editor of this magazine is an idiot if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I'm wearing it. By the way...that's my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later," Vergara captioned a post on Instagram with the cover. 

The star also talked about her role in The Emoji Movie, "It's a tiny, tiny part. I'm barely in the film, but I thought it would be super fun and easy for me to do because it was in L.A." 

The star explains that her lines as Flamenca, a flamenco dancer emoji, took no more than 30 minutes to record. 

The Colombian beauty recently turned 45, and her husband gave her a simple but touching birthday message on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, my love!" he captioned the post in Spanish. "You are my life."

These two are definitely #RelationshipGoals!

