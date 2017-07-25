You're Doing It Wrong: Tweezing Your Eyebrows

"You know what the biggest mistake that I see? Women are tweezing their eyebrows overall, thinking that they get a higher arch," the beauty pro told InStyle. "And that's not the case. The eyebrow needs to be long."

When it comes to shaping your eyebrows, threading or waxing is a better way to go (Read: our hair removal guide). They promise a better overall shape, in comparison to tweezing singular hairs in your bathroom. Sure, they include a bit of pain, but take our advice and seek out of a beauty professional that can help you find the shape that's best for your face. Per Anastasia, longer is better.