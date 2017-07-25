The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards nominations are here!

Announced earlier on Instagram Live, Kendrick Lamar has scored the most nods this year with eight nominations for his video "Humble."

Katy Perry and The Weeknd follow behind him, tying for five nominations each.

Additionally, MTV set the precedent with non-gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and has done the same for the VMAs. The network has done away with the "Best Female Video" and "Best Male Video" categories for a combined "Artist of the Year" competition.

Additionally, there's another new category—"Best Fight Against the System"—to celebrate videos that "inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice."

For today's nominations MTV enlisted Instagram stars, Bretman Rock, Ariel Martin (Baby Ariel), DC Young Fly, Andrea Russet, Chantel Jeffries, Ricky Dillon, StassiBaby, Jay Versace and Nate Garner, to unveil their complete list of nominees.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the full list of nominees…