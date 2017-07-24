Princess Diana's Personal Photos: A Rare Glimpse Into Her Private Life

The world is getting a rare glimpse into Princess Diana's truncated life and this time it's on her sons' terms.
Prince Harry and Prince William celebrate the woman who was known to the world as the Princess of Wales, but who was simply known to them as "Mum," with a candid documentary in which viewers are privy to the late royal's private life as a mother 20 years after her death.
In the documentary, William says, "There are not many days that go by where I don't think about her. The 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her."
"This is the first time that the two of us have spoken ever about her as a mother," confesses Harry, who added that talking about her was "still raw."
In honor of the film, Kensington Palace has been releasing personal, never-before-seen photographs of Diana and her family
Along with the revealing images, the Palace tweeted, "The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share two more family photographs from the late Diana, Princess of Wales' personal photo album."
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, will be airing tonight at 10 p.m. on HBO.
Complete with walkie-talkies, the two princes dress up as "Bobbies," the British slang term for police officers, coined after Sir Robert Peel, who founded the London police in 1829.
The two princes have been inseparable from the start. The boys are photographed sitting on a picnic table.
Princess Diana holds on to baby Harry while aboard the royal yacht, Britannia.
Princess Diana snuggles up to her fair-haired Harry.
Looking just like his son George, a then-toddler Prince William cuddles up to his famous mom, who was pregnant with his younger brother Harry at the time the photo was taken.
Princess Diana poses for a photo with her two matching sons.
A fun-filled video posted to Kensington Palace's Instagram also shows the mother of two having a blast with Harry as they hit up (and go down) a water slide at an amusement park. She may have been a regal royal to the world but these touching images and videos highlight a hands-on mother who cared deeply for her young sons.
In one Instagram post, Kensington Palace wrote, "The 90-minute film celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year since her passing. In the documentary, The Duke and Prince Harry recall fond memories from their childhood as they look through photographs in a family album assembled by the late Princess."
Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.