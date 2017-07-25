How Kate Middleton's Style Has Evolved Over the Years

by Raleigh Seldon

ESC: Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

From modest Catherine Walker coat dresses buttoned all the way up to Gucci minis, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gowns and open-toed Prada heels.

If you haven't noticed, Kate Middleton's been taking some serious style risks lately (you know, for a Duchess). Assuming the Royal Family has somewhat of a strict dress code when it comes to appearing in public, Kate's recent, most unexpected wardrobe choices have really caught our attention. Here's what we mean.

From around the time they met, in 2001, to their 2010 engagement, Kate was a pretty conservative dresser. Whether that was in attempts to prove she was Royal material or her personal style just tilted that way, she was rarely caught in any skin-baring or even remotely trendy outfits.

After their engagement, the style star was almost always seen in an A-line, long-sleeved dress never without stockings and by the time they were married in 2011, proper coat dresses, decorative hats and fascinators and closed-toe shoes were almost her uniform.

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

It really wasn't until this year, 2017, that the Duchess of Cambridge started taking major fashion risks with her ensembles. In May, she stepped out in Luxembourg wearing a gorgeous, powder blue coat dress unlike others we'd seen in the past—this one's neckline dived a little lower than all the rest. And then July is when we really saw her personal style flourish.

On July 20 in Berlin, Kate donned a stunning navy and green, sleeveless (yes, sleeveless) patterned dress and open-toed sandals, but the real pièce de résistance was the day before when she wore somewhat of a sultry and uber-trendy garden outfit. She wore a scarlet, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen maxi with ribbon details and a ruffled trim! You really can't get more relatable than that, but it's definitely something we've never seen from a member of the Royal Family.

If this last red number is a taste of what we have to look forward to in the months (and years) to come, needless to say, we're excited to see the Duchess' personal style unfold.

Take a scroll through the years of Kate's best style moments to get a real feeling for just how much her wardrobe has evolved.

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, December 2006

Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

December 2006

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, January 2007

Andrew Robinson/Matt Keeble

January 2007

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, June 2009

Indigo/Getty Images

June 2009

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, October 2010

Indigo/Getty Images

October 2010

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, June 2011

Indigo/Getty Images

June 2010

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, July 2011

George Pimentel/WireImage

July 2011

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, February 2012

Samir Hussein/WireImage

February 2012

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, July 2012

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

July 2012

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, September 2012

Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images

September 2012

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, March 2013

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

March 2013

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, April 2013

Ben Gurr - WPA Pool/Getty Images

April 2013

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, December 2013

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

December 2013

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, April 2014

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

April 2014

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, June 2014

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

June 2014

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, February 2015

Karwai Tang/WireImage

February 2015

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, June 2010

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

June 2016

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story June 2016

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

June 2016

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, May 2017

Samir Hussein/WireImage

May 2017

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story, July 2017

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

July 2017

ESC: Kate Middleton

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

July 2017

ESC: Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

July 2017

ESC: Kate Middleton, Style Story July 2017

Matthias Nareyek - Pool/Getty Images

July 2017

Who else is loving the new Kate?

We can't wait to see what she wears next.

