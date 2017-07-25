From modest Catherine Walker coat dresses buttoned all the way up to Gucci minis, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gowns and open-toed Prada heels.

If you haven't noticed, Kate Middleton's been taking some serious style risks lately (you know, for a Duchess). Assuming the Royal Family has somewhat of a strict dress code when it comes to appearing in public, Kate's recent, most unexpected wardrobe choices have really caught our attention. Here's what we mean.

From around the time they met, in 2001, to their 2010 engagement, Kate was a pretty conservative dresser. Whether that was in attempts to prove she was Royal material or her personal style just tilted that way, she was rarely caught in any skin-baring or even remotely trendy outfits.

After their engagement, the style star was almost always seen in an A-line, long-sleeved dress never without stockings and by the time they were married in 2011, proper coat dresses, decorative hats and fascinators and closed-toe shoes were almost her uniform.