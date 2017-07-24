John Mayer doesn't just understand Justin Bieber—he beliebes.
Earlier today, fans were shocked to learn that the "Baby" singer was canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.
There were 14 remaining concert dates on the calendar including stadium shows in Los Angeles, Texas, New Jersey and Colorado.
While some fans who purchased tickets were more than disappointed with the news, John decided to stand up for the artist on social media.
"When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," John shared with his followers. "We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."
So what made Justin cancel his remaining shows that appeared to be selling without any problems?
A rep for the tour gave a statement to E! News that read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months."
The statement continued, "He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."
In between tour stops, Justin has been trying to lay low in and out of Southern California.
Over the weekend, the man behind "Beauty and a Beat" and "One Less Lonely Girl" was spotted enjoying a hike with model Audreyana Michelle.
And just last week, Justin made a surprise—and solo—trip to Children's Hospital of Orange County where he met with more than a few deserving patients.
As of today, there is no word if Justin plans to reschedule his concert tour dates.