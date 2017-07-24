John Mayer doesn't just understand Justin Bieber—he beliebes.

Earlier today, fans were shocked to learn that the "Baby" singer was canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

There were 14 remaining concert dates on the calendar including stadium shows in Los Angeles, Texas, New Jersey and Colorado.

While some fans who purchased tickets were more than disappointed with the news, John decided to stand up for the artist on social media.

"When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," John shared with his followers. "We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."