A chance to break bread with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is now a real possibility.

A private dinner with the beloved Titanic co-stars is one of the many items being auctioned off at DiCaprio's annual gala event, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 in St. Tropez, France. The foreseeably star-studded event raises funds for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which has allocated more than $80 million in grants to environmental causes since 2010.

So what must the winning bidder adhere to before pledging what is expected to be a large sum of cash? For starters, DiCaprio and Winslet's availability is limited to a date sometime in October or November at a New York City-based restaurant of the recipient's choice..