Change is coming to Once Upon a Time. That's no secret. But who knew the reverberations of the revamp would be felt even in Regina Mills' fabulously fierce wardrobe?

As the ABC fairy tale fantasy undergoes a major transformation heading into its seventh season, shedding much of its core cast while welcoming a handful of new faces, it appears our erstwhile Evil Queen will be keeping things decidedly more casual when we finally check back in with her.

"Let's just say: Regina's no longer wearing pantsuits," Lana Parrilla admitted as she and her co-stars stopped by for a chat with E! News following their very revealing panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. "Now, Lana is today, but Regina no longer wears pantsuits. She's in jeans, which is—I don't think she's ever worn jeans. Ever. A more down-to-earth, been there-seen it all-done it, which is a really cool, different take on the character."