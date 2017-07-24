Here's What Led Brielle Biermann to Lash Out at Kenya Moore on Twitter

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Get on Kim Zolciak-Biermann's bad side, and expect to face Brielle Biermann.
In case you missed it, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's 20-year-old daughter described co-star Kenya Moore as a "dumb ugly evil bitch" on Twitter over the weekend, also claiming Kenya "stalks" the mother-daughter reality TV pair. She's yet to comment directly on the allegations, but a source tells E! News exclusively that Moore angered Brielle by "trash-talking" her.
Our insider reveals Kenya, Kim and Brielle were all present for NeNe Leakes' annual white party when a "huge fight" broke out between the three of them. "Kim and Kenya were already not getting along—they do not like each other," the source explains.
That's when our source says "Kenya started trash-talking Brielle," which "really set Kim off." (As fans of the Zolciak-Biermann bunch know well, Kim does not take lightly to critics coming after her six kids.) "You do not talk about her children," the insider insists. "She is a very protective mama bear."
As tension between Kim and Kenya built, we're told Brielle stepped in to defend herself. "She said something to Kenya along the lines of, 'Don't talk to my mom, talk to me,'" the source recalls, describing the situation as a "huge scene."
It's unclear how the altercation ultimately simmered down, but our source ensures, "There is definitely no love lost between Kim and Kenya."
Just last week, E! News reported that Zolciak-Biermann would return to RHOA for season 10, so it's safe to say her and Moore's longtime feud will receive plenty of airtime.
Moore appeared to have referenced the fight in a not-so subtle Instagram post in which she's sporting a white cutout dress. "#aboutlastnight," the Bravolebrity wrote. "Everywhere you look there are haters... don't let them dull your shine or steal your joy. #shine #happy #thatsMrsDalyToYou #whytheystaymad #obsessed #kenyamoore #rhoa"
