Here's What Led Brielle Biermann to Lash Out at Kenya Moore on Twitter

That's when our source says "Kenya started trash-talking Brielle," which "really set Kim off." (As fans of the Zolciak-Biermann bunch know well, Kim does not take lightly to critics coming after her six kids.) "You do not talk about her children," the insider insists. "She is a very protective mama bear."

As tension between Kim and Kenya built, we're told Brielle stepped in to defend herself. "She said something to Kenya along the lines of, 'Don't talk to my mom, talk to me,'" the source recalls, describing the situation as a "huge scene."

It's unclear how the altercation ultimately simmered down, but our source ensures, "There is definitely no love lost between Kim and Kenya."

Just last week, E! News reported that Zolciak-Biermann would return to RHOA for season 10, so it's safe to say her and Moore's longtime feud will receive plenty of airtime.