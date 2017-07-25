It was the scene that never made it off the cutting room floor...

Check out this deleted scene between former flames Chris Evans and Jenny Slate from their drama Gifted, which hit theaters in April.

The film, directed by Marc Webb, follows Frank Adler (Evans) as he tries to take care of his deceased sister's daughter Mary (Mckenna Grace) in coastal Florida. In addition to being rather spirited, it turns out that Mary is a gifted student and those special abilities may threaten to take the child prodigy away from her doting uncle after a caring teacher Bonnie (Slate) suggests she go to a special school. Frank's estranged mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) comes back in the picture and attempts to take the little girl to Massachusetts so that she can have a life completely devoted to math.