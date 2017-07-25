Ryan Lochte has a special fan looking out for him.
With his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid watching from the next room, the professional swimmer learns a close family member visited him during a big race at the 2008 Olympics in this sneak peek from tomorrow's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
Tyler Henry tells the 32-year-old athlete his late maternal grandfather is helping to bring through his late paternal grandfather, who wants to communicate a message. "He's showing me a vision and basically the feeling is—he's having me acknowledge, 'I was here, I was here, I was here,'" the medium explains.
As the 12-time Olympic medalist's eyes begin to water, Tyler elaborates, "There's a weird feeling of the way this comes across of just one instance where I feel like you could have had a grandfather try to come through to you as you were swimming. It's coming across in a bit of a strange way, but it might have been like a monumental event. The feeling is like, 'Though I'm not here physically, I'm with you, and I'm thinking about you before you do this.'"
"He comes through and acknowledges being so proud of you for your being able to take the steps and do this and handle this, but he knows that he was thought of," Tyler says, reiterating, 'The feeling is like I'm with you as you do this.'"
"Oh, wow!" Ryan finally responds, holding back tears.
See the swimmer's emotional reaction to the revelation in the clip above.
