As the 12-time Olympic medalist's eyes begin to water, Tyler elaborates, "There's a weird feeling of the way this comes across of just one instance where I feel like you could have had a grandfather try to come through to you as you were swimming. It's coming across in a bit of a strange way, but it might have been like a monumental event. The feeling is like, 'Though I'm not here physically, I'm with you, and I'm thinking about you before you do this.'"

"He comes through and acknowledges being so proud of you for your being able to take the steps and do this and handle this, but he knows that he was thought of," Tyler says, reiterating, 'The feeling is like I'm with you as you do this.'"