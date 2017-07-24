Regarding the new trailer Shadowhunters dropped, McNamara said she was shocked by the "brutality" that they were allowed to portray in the Freeform series.

"The fact that this show has grown to the point where it can have this maturity and depth and this prevalent peril all the time, I think it's amazing and good to push the show to that point."

Back to her first San Diego Comic-Con experience, McNamara said she geeks out for anything Star Wars and Marvel. She's been to New York Comic-Con before, but this time packing got the better of her.