Shadowhunters is going Game of Thrones. Sort of.
When E! News caught up with series star Katherine McNamara and the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (her first one!) she had a chilling teaser for what's to come: "Death. I can tell you that. At least one main character is going to die in the finale. It's crazy. We're going Game of Thrones! No!"
Gulp.
"It's one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever done," she told us at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash.
Regarding the new trailer Shadowhunters dropped, McNamara said she was shocked by the "brutality" that they were allowed to portray in the Freeform series.
"The fact that this show has grown to the point where it can have this maturity and depth and this prevalent peril all the time, I think it's amazing and good to push the show to that point."
Back to her first San Diego Comic-Con experience, McNamara said she geeks out for anything Star Wars and Marvel. She's been to New York Comic-Con before, but this time packing got the better of her.
"Actually, I usually keep a costume in my suitcase…Every time I've gone to New York Comic Con I keep a costume in my suitcase and I forgot this year because I packed in such a hurry," she said.
As for next year, you may pass her on the floor—she plans to go in costume.
Shadowhunters airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on Freeform.