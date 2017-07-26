"The ex-girlfriend of somebody I was seeing sold a story and said that he had said that I wouldn't make a good mother and that I was a phony and that I made him cringe," she recalled to Hensley. "Out of all the things that were said—that apparently there was an affair going on—I could have cared less.

"It was the two lines where somebody had said that I wouldn't make a good mother, and that's something that I always knew that I would be great at. Kids are the most important thing to me in my life. The reason I haven't had them yet is because I care for them too much to throw them into something that I can't protect them from. It really hurt my feelings that somebody could lie and say that, and I knew it was a lie because something like that would never have come out of this person's mouth. It just shocked me so much that somebody could rock me to the very thing that means the most to me and I've never even met the person.

"The things that have happened to me this year bring out some ugly qualities in people that I can't possibly understand, but I'm a true believer in karma. You get what you give whether it's bad or good."

Going by surface-Sandra alone, the side that those who don't know her intimately can glean from nearly 25 years of knowing of her, it's hard to believe that anyone would purposely betray her. Of course, what's fair and what people deserve, not to mention the complexity of human relationships, is a whole other story, but she's evinced so much positive energy, as an entertainer, a philanthropist, a business owner, a friend and colleague, and, for the past seven years, as a mother...how dare that Jesse James?! Or anyone who hurt her, for that matter.