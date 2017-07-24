So much casting news. So little time.

Comic-Con 2017 may be over, but we're still processing all of the epic casting news that broke over the weekend, with many shows announcing the new characters they'll be meeting in the fall. Spoiler: prepare for a lot of new big bads. Plus, series like Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow revealed which familiar faces will be reprising their fan-favorite roles in the new season.

The show that broke the most casting news? Once Upon a Time as ABC's fantasy drama set to introduce a bunch of new faces in its revamped season seven, including one character has already been on the show before that will be played by a new actor.