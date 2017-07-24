So much casting news. So little time.
Comic-Con 2017 may be over, but we're still processing all of the epic casting news that broke over the weekend, with many shows announcing the new characters they'll be meeting in the fall. Spoiler: prepare for a lot of new big bads. Plus, series like Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow revealed which familiar faces will be reprising their fan-favorite roles in the new season.
The show that broke the most casting news? Once Upon a Time as ABC's fantasy drama set to introduce a bunch of new faces in its revamped season seven, including one character has already been on the show before that will be played by a new actor.
Plus, viewers can expect to see some beloved TV stars join some of their favorite shows, as Tom Welling is set to make his return to TV and Crystal Reed is also back on the small screen after saying goodbye to Teen Wolf. And two Lost vets can also be found joining new shows.
But the network to dominate the casting announcements? The CW, as major news about the new seasons of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow broke, as well as a new character set to shake things up on Riverdale.
Check out all the epic casting news that came out of Comic-Con you need to know about heading into the 2017 fall TV season...
The Shannara Chronicles alum is set to take on the role of Southside Serpent Toni Topaz, who will share a lot of scenes with Jughead. "She's like a female Jughead. So she's trouble," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Toni, who is bisexual in the comics.
Hot on the heels of the big reveal that season seven's theme would be Cult, Ryan Murphy spilled some casting news: Franchise vets Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham, among "others," will be back, while it will be the "heaviest" season yet for Evan Peters. We're not concerned about that at all!
Get ready for ALL the newcomers in season seven: Dania Ramirez as Cinderella, Rose Reynolds as Alice, Reign's Adelaide Kane's as Cinderella's stepsister Drizella, Mekia Cox as Tiana and Gabriella Anwar's Lady Tremaine (aka Cinderella's wicked stepmother). And The Walking Dead's Andrew J. West makes his debut as the grown-up version of Henry.
Teen Wolf's Reed takes on the role of Sofia Falcone, the strong, intelligent and calculating daughter of Don Falcone, in the Fox hit's fourth season. She'll team up with Jim to help take down Penguin after when she returns to Gotham after running the family's business in the south over the last 10 years.
Talk about super casting news! The Smallville vet returns to TV in his first role since Clark Kent as in the Fox drama's third season. He'll play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who is everything Lucifer is not: strategic, reserved and well-respected. But perhaps even more annoying are all the things they have in common. Both men are charming, charismatic and handsome as hell.
Watch out, Cisco! Trejo will play Earth-19 bounty hunter Gypsy's imposing father, Breacher, while Neil Sandiland (The 100) will play season four's big bad: The Thinker, a megamind who will battle The Flash all season long. Kim Engelbrecht will play his right hand, The Mechanic.
The Person of Interest and Lost star joins the CW superhero drama as…TBD. But something tells us he's probably up to no good in Starling City.
Heroes and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Pasdar will play DC Comics character Morgan Edge, while Jane the Virgin's Grobglas is changing up her CW shows to play DC villainess Psi. Plus, Carl Lumbly will appear as M'yrnn J'onzz, the father of David Harewood's Martian Manhunter.
Dexter's dad is joining the CW freshman drama as a series regular, playing Peter Gambi, the oldest friend of Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning. Damon Gupton has also joined the cast in the series regular role of Inspector Henderson, a cop who butts head and works with Black Lightning.
Rejoice, Captain Cold fans, as Wentworth Miller will reprise the beloved role on a recurring basis, while Neal McDonough has been upped to a series regular, back in action as Damien Darhk. And Arthur Darvill will return in a recurring guest star capacity as Rip.
The Wonder Woman star is joining season two of the FX drama as Amahl Farouk (aka the Shadow King).
Daddy's home! Blaine's dad is sticking around as Knepper has been upped to a series regular in season four.
The Lost alum will recur in the upcoming third season as "a character that brings a new, spiritual perspective to the series."
After appearing in just two episodes of the second season, Flockhart will return for the season three premiere as Cat Grant, and will recur throughout the season.
