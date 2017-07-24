Ciara and Russell Wilson are giving us major wanderlust!
The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, took Future Zahir Wilburn and newborn daughter Sienna Princess on the summer vacation of a lifetime to China, and this family photo album isn't one to miss.
Ciara has documented their many fun-filled adventures on Instagram, which include visits to historic landmarks like the Great Wall of China and tourist destinations such as Disneyland Shanghai. The 31-year-old "I Bet" singer even rode down the Great Wall on a toboggan with her 3-month-old strapped tightly in a baby carrier, an experience Ciara called "unreal."
"I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family," she captioned a video of the thrilling excursion, which the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Future also took part in.
Scroll down for all the stunning photos from their trip overseas—it'll be hard to resist booking a one-way ticket to China after!
The R&B songstress and her NFL star husband embrace traditional Chinese culture in ornate ensembles.
A trip to China wouldn't be complete without a stop at Disneyland Shanghai!
Ciara's 3-year-old son's Spidey sense was tingling as he posed for an adorable snapshot with the superhero.
"Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand," CiCi captioned this Kodak moment with Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney.
It's a work hard, play hard mentality for this fitness-loving celeb.
The chart-topper fits in a little retail therapy while visiting historic Nanluoguxiang in Beijing.
"By far, one of the most incredible and breathtaking experiences in life! Sitting on the top of the #GreatWallOfChina!" she wrote alongside this picturesque snapshot.
Ciara teased "lots of fun things in store" after meeting with the president and managing director of Warner Music Group Asia.
Little Future clearly had the time of his life overseas. His proud mama captioned this photo, "These sweet kids of China were so sweet and welcoming to Future Zahir. I can't wait to share this with him when he gets older!"
Here's to the next Wilson family vacation!