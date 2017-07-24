Ciara and Russell Wilson Take China by Storm: Check Out Their Family Vacation Photo Album

Ciara and Russell Wilson are giving us major wanderlust! 

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, took Future Zahir Wilburn and newborn daughter Sienna Princess on the summer vacation of a lifetime to China, and this family photo album isn't one to miss. 

Ciara has documented their many fun-filled adventures on Instagram, which include visits to historic landmarks like the Great Wall of China and tourist destinations such as Disneyland Shanghai. The 31-year-old "I Bet" singer even rode down the Great Wall on a toboggan with her 3-month-old strapped tightly in a baby carrier, an experience Ciara called "unreal."

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Tour of China

"I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family," she captioned a video of the thrilling excursion, which the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Future also took part in. 

Scroll down for all the stunning photos from their trip overseas—it'll be hard to resist booking a one-way ticket to China after!

Beijing Beauty

The R&B songstress and her NFL star husband embrace traditional Chinese culture in ornate ensembles. 

Happiest Place on Earth

A trip to China wouldn't be complete without a stop at Disneyland Shanghai!

Triple Threat

Ciara's 3-year-old son's Spidey sense was tingling as he posed for an adorable snapshot with the superhero. 

Making Memories

"Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand," CiCi captioned this Kodak moment with Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney.

No Days Off

It's a work hard, play hard mentality for this fitness-loving celeb. 

Shop 'Till You Drop

The chart-topper fits in a little retail therapy while visiting historic Nanluoguxiang in Beijing. 

Bucket List Item

"By far, one of the most incredible and breathtaking experiences in life! Sitting on the top of the #GreatWallOfChina!" she wrote alongside this picturesque snapshot. 

Time to Work

Ciara teased "lots of fun things in store" after meeting with the president and managing director of Warner Music Group Asia. 

Say Cheese!

Little Future clearly had the time of his life overseas. His proud mama captioned this photo, "These sweet kids of China were so sweet and welcoming to Future Zahir. I can't wait to share this with him when he gets older!"

Here's to the next Wilson family vacation! 

TAGS/ Ciara , Russell Wilson , VG , Couples , Vacation , Family , Top Stories
