Ciara and Russell Wilson are giving us major wanderlust!

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, took Future Zahir Wilburn and newborn daughter Sienna Princess on the summer vacation of a lifetime to China, and this family photo album isn't one to miss.

Ciara has documented their many fun-filled adventures on Instagram, which include visits to historic landmarks like the Great Wall of China and tourist destinations such as Disneyland Shanghai. The 31-year-old "I Bet" singer even rode down the Great Wall on a toboggan with her 3-month-old strapped tightly in a baby carrier, an experience Ciara called "unreal."