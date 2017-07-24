Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Wearing This Semi-Affordable Brand

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez's love may not cost a thing, but her wardrobe definitely does.

But get this: We did a little digging into the singer's most recent closet choices and it turns out they're actually pretty affordable (in the $100 - $200 range), and it's all thanks to one brand: House of CB.

Other celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Christina Milian have also been seen wearing the retailer, but it's J.Lo's latest hits that have us really taking an interest in what the shop's signature skin-tight style has to offer.

While on vacation, the focal point of her mirror selfie was the above $209 House of CB white bandage dress with eyelet details—reasonable, no?

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Then while hanging out with the host of her new show World of Dance, Jenna Dewan Tatum, the icon wore this slinkier, cutout number by the brand that's only $165! It's pretty perfect for a Vegas birthday or going out clubbing with girlfriends and, again, incredibly reasonable (especially for something coveted by a major celeb).

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

This bandeau and trouser two-piece J.Lo wore while meet and greeting with fans is currently on sale for $119. Its high-waisted nature and collar bone-baring ways is sure to look good on really any body type.

A post shared by House Of CB (@houseofcb) on

And lastly, in a tribute to the star's birthday (which is today), House of CB posted this homage to the star of every time she's worn them (and it's a lot). The first of the outfits has also been worn by several celebs—it's a $225 latex number sure to turn heads.

Feeling inspired to show off your sexier side? Keep scrolling for some J.Lo-approved picks!

