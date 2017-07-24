Jennifer Lopez's love may not cost a thing, but her wardrobe definitely does.

But get this: We did a little digging into the singer's most recent closet choices and it turns out they're actually pretty affordable (in the $100 - $200 range), and it's all thanks to one brand: House of CB.

Other celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Christina Milian have also been seen wearing the retailer, but it's J.Lo's latest hits that have us really taking an interest in what the shop's signature skin-tight style has to offer.

While on vacation, the focal point of her mirror selfie was the above $209 House of CB white bandage dress with eyelet details—reasonable, no?