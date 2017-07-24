Drew Barrymore's Beauty Closet Is Ridiculously Amazing

"When it comes to eyelash curlers, I've tried 'em all."

There are some people that just love beauty products (*looks in the mirror). And, if there was a bulletin board for the beauty obsessed, you may find a sign that reads, "Attn: Drew Barrymore's Instagram is lit!" this week. It's true. The self-described "true blue beauty junkie" spent the entire week sharing her beauty favorites, and it was very revealing. 

Now the face of Flower Cosmetics and the Santa Clarita Diet star made it clear that she wasn't paid for her recommendations. "These are just things I love or have discovered that I wanted to share," she shared in a recent caption. "I am convinced if we take good care of ourselves, we will feel better and less distracted by our own funny insecurities."

As fellow beauty junkies, we jotted down her favorites for our next trip down the beauty aisle. Check out the star's favorite products below!

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

Her summer scent

"Sunshine Perfume is my summer go-to. It's full of fresh citrus and fresh florals," she said. "It's the essence of brightness."

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Flower

Sunshine Eau De Parfum, $20

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

Her Favorite Hair Products

According to Drew, Philip B's gold tinted conditioner is great for blondes.

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Living Proof

Restore 3 Item Value Set, Was: $84, Now: $78

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Philip B

Oud Royal Forever Shine Conditioner, $85

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Milbon Deesse's

Meu Salon Treatment System for All Hair #2, $66

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

Natural Is Better

Described as a "a true beauty phenomenon from nature," Drew uses olive oil to moisture, shave, remove makeup and much more. 

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

California Olive Ranch

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $9

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

Her Favorite Hair Dryer

"It looks like a spaceship," she noted. 

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Instyler

BLU Turbo Ionic Dryer, Now $90

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

A Beauty Junkie's Dream

We'd love to see how the actress' organizes all of these products. Organization is key for the beauty obsessed!

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Fresh

Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15, $24

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

EOS

Lip Balm Sweet Mint Sphere, $3

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Flower

That's So Kohl Eyeliner, $9

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

For a Quick Cleanse

This mom-of-two is always on the go, so they face wipes come in handy.

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Dickinson's

20 Count Witch Hazel Towelettes, $6

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Yes To Tomatoes

Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes, $6

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

For Her Pearly Whites

"It really works and I feel so much better about my teeth. Especially when you wear certain lipstick colors (reds etc) that can really bring out the truth of your teeth."

Pro-tip: Blue-based lipsticks make your teeth appear whiter.

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Colgate

Optic White Toothbrush + Whitening Pen Medium, $14

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

For Clean Hair

"When you rinse it out, it looks like green mouthwash is coming out of your hair!" Are you ready for a real beauty experiment?

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Malibu C

Crystal Gel Normalizer 6 Packets, $25

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

For Her Summer Glow

"If your skin is bothered, try @glamglow supermud clearing mask. Amaze. It will calm your irritated skin," she said. This is a strong claim, but hey, if she loves it, maybe it's worth a try.

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Glamglow

Supermud Clearing Treatment, $22

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

How She Defines Her Shine

This three-step brightening mask is the actress' gold standard.

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Jayjun Cosmetic Beauty

3 Steps Intensive Baby Pure Shining Mask, $21

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

Her Favorite Eyelash Curler

She's tried them all. This is the winner.

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Shu Uemura

Eyelash Curler, $21

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Instagram

Her Top Drawer

If this is one of Drew's drawers, we can't wait to see more. 

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Flower

Concealer Kit Hollywood Secret, $13

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Too Faced

Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick, $21

ESC: Drew Barrymore Product Market

Flower

In Your Prime Perfecting Primer, $13

Which product are you going to try?

Tell us below! 

