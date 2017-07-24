You better believe the Beliebers won't be happy...

E! News can confirm that Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour. There are 14 remaining concert dates, including concerts in Texas, Colorado, New Jersey and California. The "Sorry" singer also pulled the plug on shows scheduled in Japan, Singapore and the Philippines. The Grammy winner was in the home-stretch of his international tour, which was slated to end on Oct. 7 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

A rep for the tour gave a statement to E! News, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months."

The headline-making tour kicked off on March 9, 2016 in Canada. Back in 2015, the Canuck announced the news he would be touring yet again during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.