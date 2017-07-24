To be continued.
Yes, once again, The Bachelorette has gone and TBC'd us, meaning we are heading into the Aug. 7 finale with three men still in the running...midway through an overnight date. As Chris Harrison would say: it's shaping up to be the most dramatic final rose ever!
In tonight's episode, Rachel Lindsay introduced her final three men, Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus, to her family in Dallas, minus her father (a federal judge), hoping to get some clarity as she makes this huge decision. And guess what? It seems like one of the guys really failed to make a good first impression on the Lindsay fam.
Here's a quick rundown of each guys' meeting with Rachel's family:
Peter: You know how Rachel was concerned that Peter didn't drop the L-bomb last week? Yeah, he knew he effed up because just before heading in to meet her family, he pulls her aside and tells her exactly who he's feeling. "You mean the world to me," he says. "I am falling in love with you." And he wasn't done, as he continued to express his feelings for Rach while at the dinner table in front of her family, with all of their eyes basically turning into heart emojis.
But (come on, you knew a but was coming), just as Rachel feared, our salt and pepper prince is not ready to propose, as he tells her mom Kathy, "I really do care about your daughter…I don't necessarily know if in two weeks if I will feel that certainty." So no, he doesn't ask for her blessing to propose to Rachel, explaining he wants to wait until he knows for sure. Momma Lindsay is into this, but says, "I would hope the dating is as serious as marriage."
And in case you weren't sure how much her family loved him, when they ask Rachel's three-year-old nephew to say his name, her aunt tells him to say "winner" instead of Peter. Hey-o!
ABC
Eric: Like Peter, Big E has a pretty great visit with Rachel's family, winning them over by being open and honest about his childhood and lack of relationship experience. The fact that he's never been in love is a big concern for Rach's pregnant sister Constance, but Eric says he's "not a fairy tale person" and grew to this point over time and that he's ready to settle down.
"Moving forward, hopefully the best will happen...I can be the man I know I am," he says. "I can provide, protect and take care of everything."
He continues this sentiment with her mother, telling her he wants a relationship based on "commitment, compromises, communication, sacrifice, understanding," before asking for her blessing to propose, which she gives if it's what her daughter wants.
Bryan: Oh, Bryan. While he hits it off quite well with two of Rachel's friends (A meeting that included this line from Rachel about her first impression of him: "Let's just be real, I thought he was a douchebag! I really did, I was waiting for the charm to come off."), the same can't be said for his time with her family.
When Bryan talks about his now-infamous mother, Olga, being the "number one woman" in his life, Rachel's mom asks where his loyalty would lie if it ever came down to Olga vs. Rachel. He says it would be with Rachel, but he wouldn't want them to have a strained relationship. (Did he miss the part last week were Olga threatened to kill her?) Kathy seems unconvinced.
ABC
And both Kathy and Constance are skeptical about Bryan's constant declarations of love, especially after he says he considered the Bachelorette his girlfriend from day one. Constance calls Bryan a "charmer" and questions his sincerity, and when he's grilled at the dinner table, he asks to be excused. And Rachel is PISSED, telling the group she is "low-key annoyed" and getting defensive over their treatment of Bryan.
Later, Bryan sits down with Constance, who says all of Bryan's love talk is too soon for her (he even says he already loves the fam?!). And during his time with Rachel's mom, Bryan defends how fast his feelings developed before asking for her blessing to propose. While she's a little "wary," Kathy ultimately thinks Bryan is "honest" and gives him the go-ahead.
After some quality fam time, Rachel and her three boyfriends are off to Spain to finish out this crazy adventure. And you know what time it is: Fantasy Suites!
The first overnight date goes to Eric, who is finally ready to tell Rachel he loves her. "I'm in love with you and I tried to run, week three, week four, and it's like, nah, E, that's not happening no more," he tells her. "This is it. and I'm here. I'm here for you. Rachel Lindsay, I love you."
She doesn't say it back, but offers him the key to the fantasy suite and he accepts. So same diff?
Next up is Peter's overnight, and this is where s--t gets really real and the couple finally has the talk about the fact that Peter probably won't propose at the end of this thing.
ABC
"I didn't come this far and put my life on hold and sacrifice everything I have to do this to just have a boyfriend at the end of it, that's not what I want," Rachel tells him. "I could've done that without all this."
But Peter's not backing down, saying a proposal and marriage is one in the same for him, so no, he likely won't be getting down on one knee anytime soon. Rachel is crushed.
"This is devastating. It's absolutely devastating," she says through tears. "Tonight, for the first time ever, I am thinking Peter and I may not work out." AND THEN CUT TO BLACK. TO BE CONTINUED. GAH.
You know what's been LIT (Are kids still saying that?) this season? The man-chats, so here's a quick debrief on the three small-but-oh-so-good ones we got tonight:
GUY-CHAT INTERLUDE NO. 1: Bryan and Eric discuss Peter's hesitance to propose after knowing Rachel for a few weeks. "I'm confused!" a shocked Eric says. It's just protocol of being here!"
GUY-CHAT INTERLUDE NO. 2: It's Bryan v. Peter, baby, and we LOVE it. When Peter tells Bryan he didn't ask Rachel's mom for her blessing, Bryan says he plans to show the family how much chemistry he has with Rachel before securing the approval to propose. "I'm like damn dude, that's a little ballsy and arrogant and it's annoying," Peter says in his ITM (in the moment) interview. But Peter wasn't done hatin' on Bryan yet!
GUY-CHAT INTERLUDE NO. 3: Peter and Eric discuss Bryan's general Miami-ness. "He's got a lot of Miami swagger. But in Miami there's a lot of fake boobs, fake asses and fake cheeks." Bryan must be toast 'cause he just got burnt by Peter!
The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special airs next Monday at 8 p.m., with the finale airing on Monday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. on ABC.