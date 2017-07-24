Peter: You know how Rachel was concerned that Peter didn't drop the L-bomb last week? Yeah, he knew he effed up because just before heading in to meet her family, he pulls her aside and tells her exactly who he's feeling. "You mean the world to me," he says. "I am falling in love with you." And he wasn't done, as he continued to express his feelings for Rach while at the dinner table in front of her family, with all of their eyes basically turning into heart emojis.

But (come on, you knew a but was coming), just as Rachel feared, our salt and pepper prince is not ready to propose, as he tells her mom Kathy, "I really do care about your daughter…I don't necessarily know if in two weeks if I will feel that certainty." So no, he doesn't ask for her blessing to propose to Rachel, explaining he wants to wait until he knows for sure. Momma Lindsay is into this, but says, "I would hope the dating is as serious as marriage."

And in case you weren't sure how much her family loved him, when they ask Rachel's three-year-old nephew to say his name, her aunt tells him to say "winner" instead of Peter. Hey-o!