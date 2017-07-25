When Would Nikki and Brie Bella Pick Their Men Over Each Other? Watch Them Play a Hilarious Game of "Sister or Mister!"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods: See What It's Like to Be Kylie Jenner's BFF!

Victoria Villarroel Gamero, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kylie Jenner's Squad: Meet Her BFF, Her Glam Squad and More From Her Inner Circle

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We're making the Bella Twins chose between each other and their men!

When E! News sat down with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella at Comic-Con the other day, we decided to play a hilarious game of "Sister or Mister" in which they have to chose between going to their sister or significant other (John Cena and Daniel Bryan, of course) in different scenarios. So who would they ask to help them change a diaper?

"Sister!" Nikki said. "Mister," a reluctant Brie answered as Nikki frowned.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

"It's 'cause it's clothe!" Nikki added. "I was trying to put that on her and I'm like, 'What the?! How do you do this?'"

"It's so easy," Brie smiled.

So who would they want to help them break out of jail? Or what about planning a wedding (things get heated after this questions!)?

Watch the video to see Nikki and Brie's hilarious answers!

Watch the season two premiere of Total Bellas Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Daniel Bryan , Top Stories , 2017 Comic-Con
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.