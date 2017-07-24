With so many questions about each relationship heading into the final run of episodes, at least we can take comfort in knowing Rachel does end her journey engaged, with Harrison saying, "She has narrowed it down to a wonderful man, she is happy, she is engaged."

Of course, after Rachel's final rose is given out, the hunt will officially be on for the next Bachelor, with many of her eliminated suitors being eyed for the gig, including the three remaining men and Dean Unglert, who was eliminated after his heartbreaking hometown date.

"I can see several of them as the next Bachelor, which is the problem right now," Harrison said. "It's not a set rule that the Bachelor comes out of the show, but that seems to be the tradition and the case because you just have a built-in emotional tie."

But you can't count out a blast from the past, as Bachelor in Paradise as proven to create emotional ties just as strong as the ones created on The Bachelorette. May we present Nick Viall's redemption last summer?