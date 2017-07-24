And the next Bachelor is...
OK, before we start discussing season 22 of The Bachelor's leading man, we still have three men, Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus, left in the running for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette. And when E! News sat down with host Chris Harrison, who is returning as the host of the 2018 Miss America Competition, he previewed the "interesting" finale, as Rachel is at "three very different stages" in each relationship heading into tonight's Fantasy Suite dates.
"Eric needs to catch up a little bit, but I know she loves and adores him," Harrison previewed. "Peter, is he going to commit? Is he there, because she's not there for a boyfriend? And then you have Bryan, who seems to do and say the right thing all the time. She's a lawyer, so she sees right through that and she needs to see is this for real?"
With so many questions about each relationship heading into the final run of episodes, at least we can take comfort in knowing Rachel does end her journey engaged, with Harrison saying, "She has narrowed it down to a wonderful man, she is happy, she is engaged."
Of course, after Rachel's final rose is given out, the hunt will officially be on for the next Bachelor, with many of her eliminated suitors being eyed for the gig, including the three remaining men and Dean Unglert, who was eliminated after his heartbreaking hometown date.
"I can see several of them as the next Bachelor, which is the problem right now," Harrison said. "It's not a set rule that the Bachelor comes out of the show, but that seems to be the tradition and the case because you just have a built-in emotional tie."
But you can't count out a blast from the past, as Bachelor in Paradise as proven to create emotional ties just as strong as the ones created on The Bachelorette. May we present Nick Viall's redemption last summer?
ABC
"We also have to go to Paradise. Who knows, like Nick came out of nowhere and popped on Paradise and he became our Bachelor. So maybe it's someone from the past," Harrison said. "We don't know and we will let Paradise play out a little more before we decide who our Bachelor is going to be."
Speaking of "someone from the past," what about Ben Higgins, one of the franchise's most beloved stars, who is single again after splitting from Lauren Bushnell?
To find out what Harrison thought of Ben returning as the Bach, press play on the video above.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, while Bachelor in Paradise returns on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.