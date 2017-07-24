AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Jamie Nieto has set the bar.
He was once a high jumper that cleared 7 feet 8 inches at the 2004 Olympics but more recently all he wanted to do was to walk with his new wife at their wedding.
The 40-year-old, who took home 6th place at the 2012 Olympics, married Jamaican hurdler Shevon Stoddart on July 22nd and was able to walk her from the altar to the door—about 130 feet.
"It's a monumental day so I think I need to do monumental things," Nieto told the Los Angeles Times. Nieto's progress and rehabilitation has moved quickly despite the fact that some doctors were claiming he would not be able to walk again.
Nieto has said in the past that Stoddart stood by him every step of the way through his recovery from feeding him to helping him get dressed in the morning. "As I get better and better, she has to do less and less," he told AP earlier this month when he first expressed the desire to be able to walk at his own wedding. "She's done so much for me."
The former Olympian was involved in an accident in April 2016 that left his hands and feet paralyzed. His signature move after events was a simple backflip but when teaching it to other athletes, he wasn't quite able to stick the landing.
However, he has made more and more progress each day and tracks his journey to recovery on Instagram. He recently posted a screen grab of an article about the wedding and captioned it, "one of the greatest days of my life!"