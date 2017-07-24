Jamie Nieto has set the bar.

He was once a high jumper that cleared 7 feet 8 inches at the 2004 Olympics but more recently all he wanted to do was to walk with his new wife at their wedding.

The 40-year-old, who took home 6th place at the 2012 Olympics, married Jamaican hurdler Shevon Stoddart on July 22nd and was able to walk her from the altar to the door—about 130 feet.

"It's a monumental day so I think I need to do monumental things," Nieto told the Los Angeles Times. Nieto's progress and rehabilitation has moved quickly despite the fact that some doctors were claiming he would not be able to walk again.