Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to Celebrities

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bella Thorne

Saturday Savings: Bella Thorne's Boots Are Now Half the Price

ESC: Best Dressed, Jada Pinkett Smith

Best Dressed of the Week: Jada Pinkett Smith, Céline Dion & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Drugstore Beauty Week Banner

If you're truly a beauty junkie, then you know that quality doesn't always correlate to price. 

You can find some of the best beauty products in the aisles of your local Target or Walgreen's. One minute you're grabbing toilet paper (because your roommate always forgets), and the next you're swooning under a sign that says "Plumpify! 50x Volume + Lift Mascara." Who can say no to Katy Perry? Voluminous lashes for less than $10? (Throws mascara in the cart). This aisle is a place where you can experiment without fear. 

Photos

Drugstore Beauty Products from Met Gala 2017

But, guess what? We've matched the allure of "bang for your buck" with our favorite beauty junkies—celebrities. So, you know these beauty essentials are good. Keep scrolling for recommendations from Shay Mitchell, Lauren Conrad Lisa Vanderpump and more!  

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Chrissy Teigen

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"I pretty much live at the drugstore," the model revealed to E! News. Bíore nose strips and Ardell lashes are among her favorites.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Biore

Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, $7.99

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty, Zoe Saldana

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star used to pick up her lip primer when she traveled to Europe. But, it's sold in the US now. 

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Boiron Calendula

Homeopathic First Aid Ointment, $5.28

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty, Jeannie Mai

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

Did you know that The Real host started out as a makeup artist? This beauty guru's drugstore must-have: Cow Utter Cream.

ESC: Celebrity Drugstore

Vermont's

Original Bag Balm Skin Moisturizer, $7.44

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Erika Jayne

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Erika Jayne

The Housewives of Beverly Hills star has an expensive makeup bag, but still loves this drugstore product. 

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Aquaphor

Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, $8.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Kim Kardashian

Rex/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian

What does your mascara say about you? Kim K.'s loyalty to this drugstore product says a lot.

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

L'Oreal Paris

Voluminous Original Mascara, $5.89

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Lisa Vanderpump

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump

Everyone wants to know what Hollywood's hottest moms do to stay camera-ready. This star uses this cleanser to avoid breakouts. 

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Neutrogena

Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser With Salicylic Acid, $6.99

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty, Shay Mitchell

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars star moisturizers before she dries off.

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Jergens

Wet Skin Moisturizer, $5.99

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty, Adele

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Adele

Adele and Jessie J love this Australian ointment

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Lucas' Papaw

Ointment, $10

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

The Life of Kylie star is truly a beauty junkie, hence her title as CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. Ardell lashes are among her favorite products

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Ardell

Wispies Black, $3.67

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty, Lauren Conrad

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad

The new mom uses this sunscreen to stay protected! 

ESC: Celeb Drugstore Beauty

Alba Botanica

Cool Sport Sunscreen, Now $9.51

Cheap and amazing?! Where do we sign up?

Happy shopping, beauty junkies! 

TAGS/ Lisa Vanderpump , Lauren Conrad , Shay Mitchell , Katy Perry , Life/Style , Beauty , Style Collective , Top Stories , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.