Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to Celebrities

If you're truly a beauty junkie, then you know that quality doesn't always correlate to price.
You can find some of the best beauty products in the aisles of your local Target or Walgreen's. One minute you're grabbing toilet paper (because your roommate always forgets), and the next you're swooning under a sign that says "Plumpify! 50x Volume + Lift Mascara." Who can say no to Katy Perry? Voluminous lashes for less than $10? (Throws mascara in the cart). This aisle is a place where you can experiment without fear.
But, guess what? We've matched the allure of "bang for your buck" with our favorite beauty junkies—celebrities. So, you know these beauty essentials are good. Keep scrolling for recommendations from Shay Mitchell, Lauren Conrad Lisa Vanderpump and more!
"I pretty much live at the drugstore," the model revealed to E! News. Bíore nose strips and Ardell lashes are among her favorites.
Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, $7.99
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star used to pick up her lip primer when she traveled to Europe. But, it's sold in the US now.
Did you know that The Real host started out as a makeup artist? This beauty guru's drugstore must-have: Cow Utter Cream.
The Housewives of Beverly Hills star has an expensive makeup bag, but still loves this drugstore product.
What does your mascara say about you? Kim K.'s loyalty to this drugstore product says a lot.
Voluminous Original Mascara, $5.89
Everyone wants to know what Hollywood's hottest moms do to stay camera-ready. This star uses this cleanser to avoid breakouts.
Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser With Salicylic Acid, $6.99
The Pretty Little Liars star moisturizers before she dries off.
Wet Skin Moisturizer, $5.99
Adele and Jessie J love this Australian ointment.
Ointment, $10
The Life of Kylie star is truly a beauty junkie, hence her title as CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. Ardell lashes are among her favorite products.
Wispies Black, $3.67
The new mom uses this sunscreen to stay protected!
Cool Sport Sunscreen, Now $9.51
Cheap and amazing?! Where do we sign up?
Happy shopping, beauty junkies!