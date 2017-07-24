Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to Celebrities

If you're truly a beauty junkie, then you know that quality doesn't always correlate to price.

You can find some of the best beauty products in the aisles of your local Target or Walgreen's. One minute you're grabbing toilet paper (because your roommate always forgets), and the next you're swooning under a sign that says "Plumpify! 50x Volume + Lift Mascara." Who can say no to Katy Perry? Voluminous lashes for less than $10? (Throws mascara in the cart). This aisle is a place where you can experiment without fear.