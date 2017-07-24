Seth Rogen. Blake Griffin. Kelly Ripa. Hillary Clinton.

Over the past three seasons, Broad City has welcomed a truly impressive roster of guest stars into Abbi and Ilana's hilarious orbit, and the trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth season proves that they're not resting on their laurels just yet. The teaser promises visits from SNL legend Jane Curtin, Steve Buscemi, Wanda Sykes and Shania Twain, but perhaps the most exciting of all is the glimpse of Emmy-winning pop culture icon RuPaul. Ru's influence has been felt on the show since its debut—after all, how do you describe Ilana Wexler if not as "drag queen minus the drag"?—with RuPaul's Drag Race season four contestant Jiggly Caliente even popping up for a cameo in season two.

When stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer stopped by for a chat with E! News ahead of their first-eve panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, we couldn't pass up the chance to celebrate Mama Ru's appearance. How, you ask? By challenging the comedians to give each other drag names of their very own.