Seth Rogen. Blake Griffin. Kelly Ripa. Hillary Clinton.
Over the past three seasons, Broad City has welcomed a truly impressive roster of guest stars into Abbi and Ilana's hilarious orbit, and the trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth season proves that they're not resting on their laurels just yet. The teaser promises visits from SNL legend Jane Curtin, Steve Buscemi, Wanda Sykes and Shania Twain, but perhaps the most exciting of all is the glimpse of Emmy-winning pop culture icon RuPaul. Ru's influence has been felt on the show since its debut—after all, how do you describe Ilana Wexler if not as "drag queen minus the drag"?—with RuPaul's Drag Race season four contestant Jiggly Caliente even popping up for a cameo in season two.
When stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer stopped by for a chat with E! News ahead of their first-eve panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, we couldn't pass up the chance to celebrate Mama Ru's appearance. How, you ask? By challenging the comedians to give each other drag names of their very own.
Comedy Central
Supplied with white boards, the funny ladies got to work on summing up their bestie with the perfect drag persona. "Oh no! Ilana you've written so much," Abbi worried aloud. "I've literally written nothing." But when it came time for the big reveal, they both lived up to our high expectations. (Did you expect anything less?!) Drum roll, please...
While Ilana bestowed the luxurious label of Ms. Lacey Lashes on her BFF Abbi, we must admit we're a bit partial to Abbi's fantastic choice for Ilana: Rose Gold. How have we not met a queen on RPDR with that perfect name? How?!
As for why they landed on the names they did, you'll have to check out the very funny video above!
What do you think of Abbi and Ilana's drag names for one another? Sound off in the comments below!
Broad City returns for season four on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.