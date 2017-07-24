"It's a funny thing. I mean, look, people can believe what they want to believe. But I just think it comes across sometimes a little bit disrespectful to the ones that I love, you know, Eleanor. Sometimes it comes across a bit disrespectful," he says. "It's like anything. Genuinely, if you Google 'Conspiracy on iPhones,' you're going to get a conspiracy. I think it's one of these things that people just love to buy into, but in reality—obviously—there's no truth to it. Obviously."

Tomlinson is still close to Styles—though not as close as they were when the band was still active. "There's no politics or anything. Inevitably in a band, you're going to get some people who get on really well and some people who get on quite well. I have forever had a very, very high level of respect for Harry. He's great in this situation, he's great on stage, he's a great musician and artist," he says. "It's just one of those things that happens naturally in a band."