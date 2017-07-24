No tears when you're with Wonder Woman!

As if we didn't love Gal Gadotenough already, she melted our hearts once again when she calmed a crying young fan dressed in her honor. Donning the classic Wonder Woman cape and tiara, the youngster got emotional when she came face to face with the star during the Comic-Con Justice League fan signing on Saturday.

While it's unclear exactly why the young girl got teary eyed, Gadot tried her best to make her feel comfortable and welcome. At one point in the footage, the actress can be heard soothing the child and saying, "There's no reason to cry anymore, right? Here we are together."