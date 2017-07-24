Gal Gadot Comforting a Crying Young Wonder Woman Fan Will Melt Your Heart

No tears when you're with Wonder Woman!

As if we didn't love Gal Gadotenough already, she melted our hearts once again when she calmed a crying young fan dressed in her honor. Donning the classic Wonder Woman cape and tiara, the youngster got emotional when she came face to face with the star during the Comic-Con Justice League fan signing on Saturday. 

While it's unclear exactly why the young girl got teary eyed, Gadot tried her best to make her feel comfortable and welcome. At one point in the footage, the actress can be heard soothing the child and saying, "There's no reason to cry anymore, right? Here we are together."

During the chat, the mother of two held the girl's hands and looked into her eyes. The interaction caught the attention of co-star Ben Affleck, who looked at her and said to photographers, "Sweet kid!" 

Meanwhile, co-star Ezra Miller joined in on the cheering up. "You're a warrior. That's a warrior!" he encouraged the youngster. "I see it!"

"Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready," Miller said as the girl took her signed poster and made her way down the table. 

Well, we already know someone willing to train her! After all, Wonder Woman—all the world's waiting for you.

