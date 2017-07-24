Nikki Bella is spilling even more wedding details!
Last week, the Total Bellas star revealed to us that she's found a "stunning" designer wedding dress and that she and John Cena have finally picked a date for the nuptials. Now, Nikki confirms that Brie Bella's adorable daughter Birdie Joe Danielson will be in the wedding (hint: flower girl!).
"Yes. John has three nieces, so we're going to have them as flower girls and then my brother's little girl Vivienne and then Birdie," Nikki told E! News at Comic-Con the other day. "We'll probably get Birdie a really special."
"Yes, we have to!" Brie added. "We have to make sure she says yes to the dress."
Too cute!
As for Nikki's dress, she previously dished, "I said yes to the dress! You know, what's crazy is when I was at the spring fashion shows and I attended Marchesa and when I looked at that line, like she got me when they handed we a glass of Perrier Jouet and a macaroon. I was like, ‘OK, yes.' And then I saw this dress and I was like, ‘That's Princess Grace Kelly.' Like that is what I want so bad. And so all the girls warned me, ‘Just so you know, like even though you love it sometimes when you try something on it doesn't work.' I put it on and I was like this is the one."
Brie gushed, "She walked out and I was just like, ‘Whoa!'"
"It was amazing," Nikki said.
