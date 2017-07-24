EXCLUSIVE!

Will Birdie Joe Be a Flower Girl? Nikki Bella Reveals What Special Job Her Niece Will Have at Her and John Cena's Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nina Dobrev

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Victoria Villarroel Gamero, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kylie Jenner's Squad: Meet Her BFF, Her Glam Squad and More From Her Inner Circle

WWE Dolls, Total Divas

Get a First Look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie & More WWE Superstars' New Line of Mattel Dolls!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nikki Bella is spilling even more wedding details!

Last week, the Total Bellas star revealed to us that she's found a "stunning" designer wedding dress and that she and John Cena have finally picked a date for the nuptials. Now, Nikki confirms that Brie Bella's adorable daughter Birdie Joe Danielson will be in the wedding (hint: flower girl!).

"Yes. John has three nieces, so we're going to have them as flower girls and then my brother's little girl Vivienne and then Birdie," Nikki told E! News at Comic-Con the other day. "We'll probably get Birdie a really special."

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella, Birdie Jo Danielson, Instagram

Instagram

"Yes, we have to!" Brie added. "We have to make sure she says yes to the dress."

Too cute!

As for Nikki's dress, she previously dished, "I said yes to the dress! You know, what's crazy is when I was at the spring fashion shows and I attended Marchesa and when I looked at that line, like she got me when they handed we a glass of Perrier Jouet and a macaroon. I was like, ‘OK, yes.' And then I saw this dress and I was like, ‘That's Princess Grace Kelly.' Like that is what I want so bad. And so all the girls warned me, ‘Just so you know, like even though you love it sometimes when you try something on it doesn't work.' I put it on and I was like this is the one."

Brie gushed, "She walked out and I was just like, ‘Whoa!'"

"It was amazing," Nikki said.

Watch the season two premiere of Total Bellas Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Weddings , Babies , Brie Bella , John Cena , Top Stories , Exclusives , 2017 Comic-Con
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.