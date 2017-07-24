Linkin Park will never be the same.
Four days after frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide, his bandmates Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda wrote an open letter addressed to their late friend. "Our hearts are broken," they wrote on Facebook Monday. "The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."
"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world," they wrote, adding that Bennington's family appreciates the support "and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."
John Shearer/WireImage
"Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human," the rockers told Bennington. "You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."
"Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you," Bourdon, Delson, Farrell, Hahn and Shinoda wrote. "Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much."
The band, which canceled its upcoming tour after Bennington's death, also included a link for fans to share memories of the late star; the website also includes resources for people in crisis.
Bennington was found dead on July 20 in at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
The 41-year-old "Numb" singer is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and six children.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).