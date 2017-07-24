"Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human," the rockers told Bennington. "You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."

"Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you," Bourdon, Delson, Farrell, Hahn and Shinoda wrote. "Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much."