Chester Bennington's Cause of Death Revealed

The initial news of his death shocked fans, friends and colleagues alike. "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda tweeted at the time.

Since his passing, the band's One More Light North American Tour, which was slated to begin on July 27, was canceled. On Monday, Bennington's bandmates released an emotional letter they penned to their late musical brother.

"While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you," the letter concluded. "Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much."