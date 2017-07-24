It's the Game of Thrones moment you've been waiting for. Like, for years. Viewers have waited for this for years. Do you know what it is yet? Do you? You do.

It's the moment Jon Snow (Kit Harington) comes face-to-face with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The first glimpse of the anticipated meeting happens in "The Queen's Justice," Game of Thrones season seven, episode three. Fans got their first glimpse in the trailer for the episode, which you can see below.

Deep breaths.