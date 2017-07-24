Game of Thrones Fans Are Already Freaking Out About Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Meeting

It's the Game of Thrones moment you've been waiting for. Like, for years. Viewers have waited for this for years. Do you know what it is yet? Do you? You do.

It's the moment Jon Snow (Kit Harington) comes face-to-face with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The first glimpse of the anticipated meeting happens in "The Queen's Justice," Game of Thrones season seven, episode three. Fans got their first glimpse in the trailer for the episode, which you can see below.

Deep breaths.

Naturally the split-second scene caused Twitter to light up.

"Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen meeting next episode gotta be one of the most anticipated meet-ups in Television history lol I'm hyped," @TdoTLove16 tweeted.

"Daenerys & Jon Snow meet next episode and I don't know if I'm going to be mentally ready for it," @kaitlynbrophy tweeted.

And the GIFs. Boy are there GIFs. A lot of The Office reactions, which probably deserves a closer look at some point.

"Jon Snow meets Daenerys next week and I'm just trying to figure out wtf I'm going to do for 6 days," @DeionGottaSTFU said.

Same.

HBO's official description for "The Queen's Justice": "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes." Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrote the script with Mark Mylod directing.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

