Christina Aguilera's kids came dressed to impress.

The pop star's two tots, Max Liron Bratman, 9, and Summer Rain Rutler, 2, were red-carpet ready Sunday afternoon when they arrived with their famous mom to The Emoji Movie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. Along with fiancé Matthew Rutler, the family of four posed for photographers in outfits worthy of the film.

Little Summer sported a T-shirt with a winky face emoji paired with a sparkly skirt and bright pink sneakers while her big brother opted for a smiley face vest and cool striped pants. Meanwhile, mom and dad coordinated in black ensembles with pops of red.

The appearance marked the first time the Voice judge's family walked a red carpet all together. While the youngsters haven't even reached double digits, it looks like they're already pros when it comes to posing for the paps!