Dressed to Impress! Christina Aguilera's Kids Rock Adorable Emojis for The Emoji Movie Premiere

Christina Aguilera's kids came dressed to impress. 

The pop star's two tots, Max Liron Bratman, 9, and Summer Rain Rutler, 2, were red-carpet ready Sunday afternoon when they arrived with their famous mom to The Emoji Movie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. Along with fiancé Matthew Rutler, the family of four posed for photographers in outfits worthy of the film. 

Little Summer sported a T-shirt with a winky face emoji paired with a sparkly skirt and bright pink sneakers while her big brother opted for a smiley face vest and cool striped pants. Meanwhile, mom and dad coordinated in black ensembles with pops of red. 

The appearance marked the first time the Voice judge's family walked a red carpet all together. While the youngsters haven't even reached double digits, it looks like they're already pros when it comes to posing for the paps!

Of course, the family appearance was also in support of Christina's performance in the film as the voice of character Akiko Glitter, a colorful dancing emoji. According to Aguilera, it was a match made in emoji heaven. 

"I love Akiko Glitter because she's just free and alive," the star told Us Weekly. "She lives the way I would love to express myself all the time. She's got this fun color hair, lives in this world that seems alive and fun to express yourself. You just get to move and have fun and just listen to music all the time, which is fun for everyone. What's not to love?"

The movie, directed by Tony Leondis, explores the fictional world of emojis inside your phone and features the voices of James CordenAnna FarisMaya Rudolph and many more. 

The Emoji Movie hits theaters July 28. 

