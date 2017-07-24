Michael Phelps Raced CGI Sharks and Fans Found It Fishy

Michael Phelps put his best fin foot forward, but he's still in a bit of hot water.

The most decorated Olympian of all time faced his greatest challenge yet when he decided to race three different sharks in honor of Shark Week. For the Discovery Channel special Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White aired on Sunday, the 32-year-old gold medalist traded in a pool for the colder coast of Cape Town, South Africa to test his award-winning speed.

In order to more fairly compete with the sea creatures, Phelps swam with a monofin, which would help him simulate the style of a shark. While they did try to level the racing field as much as possible, viewers took issue with the fact that the athlete wasn't actually racing next to the sharks. As had been revealed prior to the special, Phelps would face off against sharks superimposed next to him with the help of CGI technology.

"Clearly, we can't put Michael in one lane and a shark in the far lane. We have to do simulation," Dr. Tristan Guttridge explained. "We'll use our speed data that we've [collected] in all our testing."