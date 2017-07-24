Coco isn't normally one to split hairs.

But, amid criticism over her new braids, the 38-year-old glamour model felt compelled to defend herself in a set of Instagram videos published Sunday. Coco spent eight hours having Makessia Ollivierre braid her hair last week, which she called "a nice summer look." She called them "Da Coco Swoop," saying, "I name all the braid styles I do even hair styles with no braids."

As she continued to post social media updates throughout the week, Coco was upset to learn that some users were upset by her "Coco-isms" and accused her of appropriating black culture.

"So, recently I got social media's panties in a bunch because I did braids to my hair. This is so stupid. I can't believe I'm talking about it, and I believe this shouldn't be turned out to be a race thing. But, this is what happened: I did my braids and I called them the Coco Swoop. I name all my styles that I do to myself. These are called the Coco Swoop. The braids before were called the Bo Derek braids. And it's a Coco-ism," the former E! star said Sunday. "I've always done it."