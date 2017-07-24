Imagine Charlize Theron's surprise when, in 2014, she found herself in the center of a public feud with Tia Mowry, someone she never recalled meeting. Now, imagine her surprise when, on Sunday, the tabloid tale was revived on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
First, some backstory: Three years ago, Mowry gave an interview In Touch about her run-in with the Atomic Blonde actress at a SoulCycle class. "She wasn't very nice to me. I said, 'Hi,' and she actually rolled her eyes and said, 'Oh, my God,'" the Sister, Sister star said. "I wasn't over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I'm just being honest."
Dish Nation claimed weeks later that Theron was "so pissed off" after Mowry talked to the tabloid that she complained to SoulCycle's management and "demanded" they ban her "from ever coming back." According to a source, Theron "just got angrier" when a manager "refused."
However, Mowry later told E! News that the story had "been blown out of proportion." In fact, she added, "I do not know her. I do not know Charlize...[but] I'm obsessed with her. I love her."
That was the last anyone ever heard about their supposed feud...until Sunday.
During a rousing round of Plead the Fifth, Andy Cohen admitted he was "obsessed with this story" and asked his guest to finally share her version of events. "What a bitch!" Theron joked. "No, I heard this story—did she really say it? Was it just written? Was it taken out of [context]?"
Cohen said the story originated in In Touch, so Theron was willing to cut her some slack. "Oh, well, you can't go by that, right?" she said. "I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I'm actually almost too friendly. I'm always touching people, like, 'Hey!'"
"Did you roll your eyes at Tia Mowry?" Cohen asked, once and for all.
"I'm not an eye roller," Theron replied. "But I would be like, 'F--k off.'"
