Imagine Charlize Theron's surprise when, in 2014, she found herself in the center of a public feud with Tia Mowry, someone she never recalled meeting. Now, imagine her surprise when, on Sunday, the tabloid tale was revived on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

First, some backstory: Three years ago, Mowry gave an interview In Touch about her run-in with the Atomic Blonde actress at a SoulCycle class. "She wasn't very nice to me. I said, 'Hi,' and she actually rolled her eyes and said, 'Oh, my God,'" the Sister, Sister star said. "I wasn't over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I'm just being honest."

Dish Nation claimed weeks later that Theron was "so pissed off" after Mowry talked to the tabloid that she complained to SoulCycle's management and "demanded" they ban her "from ever coming back." According to a source, Theron "just got angrier" when a manager "refused."