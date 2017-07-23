We thought we'd be thrilled when everyone finally came together on Game of Thrones, but at this point we're just feeling anxious.

Somebody's definitely going to kill somebody, and we're just worried that neither of those are going to be the right somebody, especially when Dany's trying not to kill everyone on her way to the throne and Cersei's expecting the bloodthirsty daughter of the mad king and planning on meeting her with a giant dragon-killing crossbow.

As part of their plan to take down the Lannisters once and for all, Tyrion and Dany had their armies set out in different directions, with the Unsullied headed for Casterly Rock while everyone else takes King's Landing.