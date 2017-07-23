The Weeknd made it for the end of the birthday weekend!
After missing girlfriend Selena Gomez's actual birthday because he was headlining Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday night, Abel Tesfaye jetted back to the States to spend time with his lady love on Sunday, the day after her 25th birthday. Talk about a quick turnaround!
Earlier today, the lovebirds were spotted having a one-hour lunch date together in Los Angeles. The duo were outfitted in off-duty ensembles, with the birthday girl wearing a white tank top, comfy white pants and white shoes and her main man opting for a black jacket, black pants and black slides.
The 25-year-old appears to have been enjoying her weekend with and without her man.
Last night, the "Bad Liar" singer had a low-key birthday celebration with friends. The intimate birthday event was filled with the important things in life—cakes (she had not one, but two green birthday cakes), comfy clothes (which Selena may have still been wearing today!) and some loved ones. Instead of having a wild bash the singer was seated atop a kitchen table surrounded by gal pals and balloons.
The actress/singer took to Instagram to share some photos of the joyful celebration with her 123 million fans.
Along with the festive images from her big day, Selena expressed her love for her legion of fans, "Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You."
Justin Bieber's ex also added, "Think 25 is going to be epic. xo."
Looks like an epic 25th, Sel!