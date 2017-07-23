The Weeknd made it for the end of the birthday weekend!

After missing girlfriend Selena Gomez's actual birthday because he was headlining Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday night, Abel Tesfaye jetted back to the States to spend time with his lady love on Sunday, the day after her 25th birthday. Talk about a quick turnaround!

Earlier today, the lovebirds were spotted having a one-hour lunch date together in Los Angeles. The duo were outfitted in off-duty ensembles, with the birthday girl wearing a white tank top, comfy white pants and white shoes and her main man opting for a black jacket, black pants and black slides.