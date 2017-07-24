Craig Sjodin/ABC
He's back!
The Miss America Organization, Dick Clark productions and ABC has just revealed that The Bachelor's Chris Harrison will return once again to host of the 2018 Miss America Competition.
ESPN’s Sage Steele will be joining the fan favorite as co-host of the legendary competition, which is back for its 97th year.
Of his hosting duties, Harrison said in a statement, "It's an honor to grace the Miss America stage as host for the 9th time."
The Bachelor in Paradise host added, "I'm extremely happy to be sharing the hosting duties once again with my friend Sage Steele. Sage is a true professional whose quick wit and charisma lights up the stage and the show."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Chris Harrison has been a part of our Miss America family for almost a decade,” said Sam Haskell, Executive Chairman & CEO of the Miss America Organization. "We are thrilled to have him host his ninth Miss America telecast as he is both a great friend and one of our most stalwart Ambassadors!"
Steele, who is from SportsCenter on the Road, also released a statement: "I can honestly say that co-hosting Miss America last year was one of the most memorable events I've been a part of in my 22 years in this business."
The reigning Miss America 2017 is Savvy Shields from Arkansas.
The 2018 Miss America Competition will showcase 51 accomplished women representing their home states (and District of Columbia) to compete for the coveted title of Miss America.
The show will air live from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Sunday, Sept. 10 on ABC.