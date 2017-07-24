He's back!

The Miss America Organization, Dick Clark productions and ABC has just revealed that The Bachelor's Chris Harrison will return once again to host of the 2018 Miss America Competition.

ESPN’s Sage Steele will be joining the fan favorite as co-host of the legendary competition, which is back for its 97th year.

Of his hosting duties, Harrison said in a statement, "It's an honor to grace the Miss America stage as host for the 9th time."

The Bachelor in Paradise host added, "I'm extremely happy to be sharing the hosting duties once again with my friend Sage Steele. Sage is a true professional whose quick wit and charisma lights up the stage and the show."