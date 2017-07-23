C'est l'amour!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star David Parnes has married Adrian Abnosi in a lavish ceremony at the picturesque Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a tiny town near Nice, France.

The romantic event was captured on social media by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who attended the swanky French nuptials with her husband Mauricio Umansky, who just so happens to work with Parnes at The Agency.

For the ceremony, Abnosi selected an off-the-shoulder, trumpet-cut wedding gown. Additionally, the bride opted for a traditional veil.