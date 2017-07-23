Comic-Con is about the love of pop culture, but it's also about partying the night away.
Every summer, celebs and super fans alike descend upon San Diego for a frenzied four-day event of superfandom delights. But every night features A-list parties that only the elite can enter, and Comic-Con 2017 was no different than years past.
From the Fandango Bash to Entertainment Weekly's annual party and the #IMDB Yacht party, check out which of your favorite stars of TV and film went to what star-studded soirees.
And keep reading to get exclusive insider tidbits from some of the hottest parties of the Con.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The newly engaged twosome have a date night at EW's annual celebration of Comic-Con 2017 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for VICELAND
The Dawson's Creek alum looked like he was having the time of his life at the Viceland Presents What Would Diplo Do? bash on July 21. The actor served as the party's host.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The Thor: Ragnarok actress opts for a lace frock for the EW party at the Hard Rock.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for FANDOM
The Shadowhunters stars celebrate at the Fandom Party during Comic-Con International 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The Black Panther star was the man of the hour at the EW party on Saturday night.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The Riverdale actress was pretty in pink on Saturday night.
Araya Diaz/WireImage
The Outlander stars met up at the Entertainment Weekly party at the Hard Rock Hotel.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for FANDOM
The Teen Wolf actors take a bite out of the Fandom party at Comic-Con.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The Knocked Up star and the Vampire Diaries actress had some fun at EW's bash on Saturday night.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The True Blood star put on a smile at EW's annual Comic-Con party at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The actress looked silky smooth at the EW party during Comic-Con.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb
The Blackish star and the Modern Family star attended the #IMDboat Party, Presented By XFINITY on The IMDb Yacht on July 21.
...and here's all your insider info for each party:
FANDOM Party at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday: Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien hung out together at the party on Thursday evening. They each held cocktails and nibbled on some of the apps the servers brought over. At one point two other guys joined them and they had a toast. Tyler and Dylan were having a great time.
The cast of Shadowhunters holed up in a boot, but they all left right before Big Boi performed.
Viceland's What Would Diplo Do? Party at Fluxx Nightclub on Friday Night: The party's host James Van Der Beek had a blast hanging out. James and his group chilled in their booth overlooking the dance floor.
Westworld's Jimmi Simpson came to Diplo party's around 11ish.
The cast of Shadowhunters, Katherine McNamara, Harry Shum Jr., Dominic Sherwood and a few others, all attended Diplo's party. The group danced the night away.
Diplo was not at the party as he is on tour.
EW Party at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday Night: Stephen Moyer was spotted by the booth area near the pool chatting with friends. He wasn't with wife Anna Paquin.
The cast of Shadowhunters hung out together all night, bouncing around the bash.
Stranger Thing's David Harbour chatted up a storm to a group of friends. Later, he found Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things) by the pool and they observed their co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo as they hung out by the pretzel hot-dog line. They also chatted with Emmy nominee Shannon Purser at one point.
Patton Oswalt was arm-in-arm with fiancée Meredith Salenger during the party.
Sophia Bush, Lana Parilla and Dania Ramirez were an inseparable trio all night, jumping from each different area of the party.
Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman walked in and was constantly surrounded by people until he left, which was before midnight.
The Outlander cast partied in a back booth. Sam Heughan and his girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy hung out with his co-stars after entering the party holding hands.