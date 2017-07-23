Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With a Low-Key Bash

Not every celeb celebrates the big 2-5 with a rowdy bash...

Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday and instead of having a glamorous night out on the town, the "Bad Liar" singer had a low-key bash at a home in Los Angeles. The event appears to have been filled with the important things in life—cakes (she had not one, but two green birthday cakes), comfy clothes and some loved ones.

The actress/singer took to Instagram to share some photos of the joyful celebration with her 123 million fans. The images featured the singer, wearing a comfy white outfit, sitting atop kitchen island, surrounded by pots and pans and a plethora of teal and white balloons. The event appeared to be a rather intimate gathering.

Judging from the captions, the former child star, who had a big 24th year (she went to rehab, came out with new chart-topping new singles and fell in love with The Weeknd), is looking forward to what's to come.