Happy 19th birthday Bindi!
One day before Bindi Irwin's 19th birthday (since she's in Australia it's actually her birthday right now), her long-term boyfriend, Chandler Powell, took to Instagram on Saturday to pen a touching tribute to his lady love, whom he's been dating since 2015.
Along with a beautiful beach-side snap of the couple, the 20-year-old wrote a post to Steve Irwin's remarkable daughter, "Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing."
Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing. Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile. After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart ? @bindisueirwin
Chandler wasn't the only one feeling the love yesterday. Bindi also hopped on Instagram to send some love to her main main.
Posting a similar beachy photo, the teen wrote a beautiful (albeit shorter) note about their love by quoting from the poet Sanober Khan.
Bindi wrote, "When it comes to love do not ever settle for anything less than magical—S. Khan."
Earlier this year, the season 21 winner of Dancing with the Stars stopped by E! News to talk about her unconventional relationship with Chandler.
"We are doing very, very well," told E!'s Daily Pop back in May. "I'm so lucky."
During the chat, Bindi revealed that despite being together for several years, Chandler had just passed the ultimate test for her adventurous family.
"He actually just came on our annual crocodile research trip," said Bindi. "The ultimate test was saying, ‘Now you're going to jump on top of a 15-foot crocodile.'"
She said, "Chandler was brave enough to actually jump on top of the crocodile, and I was really proud."
Looks like he passed with flying colors!