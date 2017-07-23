Carrie Underwood Poses in Bikini and Showcases Rock-Hard Abs

Here's your periodic reminder that Carrie Underwood looks amazing.
In a photo posted on Instagram recently, the 34-year-old Grammy-winning country star and mother of one showcases her rock-hard abs in a tangerine halter bikini while standing on the shore of a lake.
"Sunshine = ✔️ Lake = ✔️ @caliabycarrie swimsuit = ✔️ Happiness and love for time with family and friends = ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ Summertime is all about love...love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ PS: #NoFilter," she wrote.
Underwood had launched her Calia by Carrie line of swimwear, a collaboration with DICK's Sporting Goods, in 2016.
"@carrieunderwood you look fantastic!! Keep killin' it!! Lots of discipline here!" wrote Underwood's personal trainer, Erin Oprea, in response to the singer's post.
Last year, E! News spoke with Oprea to find out how Underwood maintains her amazing figure.
"Legs like hers don't come quickly," Oprea said. "It requires consistency, hard work and very few splurges."