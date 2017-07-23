Brielle Biermann: Kenya Moore Is a "Dumb Ugly Evil Bitch"

Messy, so messy.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann has gotten involved in her mom's feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore, taking to Twitter late Saturday to throw some shade. She did not hold back.

"Kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch," Brielle tweeted.

"You won't @ her tho," replied Twitter user @StarrShep_.

"I don't need to! She stalks me and my mom," Brielle said.