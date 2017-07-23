Hilary Duff's Home Burglarized While She Was Vacationing With Son

Hilary Duff's Los Angeles home was burglarized last week while she was away on vacation, E! News has learned.

The Lizzie McGuire alum and Younger star was with her 5-year-son Luca in Canada, where her ex and his dad Mike Comrie is from. She had posted photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.

"This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe," Duff's rep told E! News Sunday. "That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward."