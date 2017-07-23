Happy birthday J.Lo and A-Rod!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who have been dating for several months, are celebrated their birthdays together for the first time this week.
J.Lo turns 41 on Monday. On Saturday, A-Rod threw a surprise party in Miami for her, where they also celebrated his upcoming birthday, E! News has learned. Rodriguez will celebrate his 41st birthday on Thursday.
J.Lo looked gorgeous in a black semi-sheer cut-out Bao Tranchi mini dress. A-Rod wore a blue suit with no tie. The two partied with family members, including their children and about 50 friends, including J.Lo's backup dancers and co-stars from Shades of Blue.
"J.Lo was getting down on the dance floor with A-Rod and they both looked happily in love," a source told E! News. "The couple both drank and danced the night away, but were never out of control. It was the perfect night."
"Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos #305," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two, referencing the area code of Miami, where both have homes.
A-Rod also posted photos from the party on Instagram Stories and also shared a video of him, J.Lo and their guests singing "Sweet Caroline."
She was presented with a gold, silver and white-frosted birthday cake with her name written on it.
"Familia," A-Rod wrote.