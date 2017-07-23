Brad Pitt Makes a Cameo During Frank Ocean's FYF Fest 2017 Set

A post shared by Bryan Anthony Angel (@bangel15) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Surprise!

Brad Pitt made a cameo during Frank Ocean's set at FYF Fest 2017 in Los Angeles Saturday. As the singer sang Stevie Wonder's cover medley of "Never Can Say Goodbye" and "Close to You," a video of the actor listening to the performance on a phone was screened onstage.

Pitt was seen recording his appearance in real time on a platform near the stage.

"This is for our good friend," Ocean told the crowd.

The videotaped cameo was captured on camera by scores of concertgoers.