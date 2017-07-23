Scott Disick wants to set the record straight about his love life and what he calls his "gargantuan appetite" for sex.
He and ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom she shares three kids, have been broken up for two years. He is often seen partying with women showed some PDA with a few of them, including actress Bella Thorne, during a whirlwind 34th birthday trip to Cannes and other parts of Europe several weeks ago. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired earlier this year, Scott said he is a "sex addict."
"I would say I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict," Scott told E! News exclusively Saturday at the LIQUID day club at the Aria Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas. "I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict."
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
When asked if he thinks his sexual appetite is a healthy one, Scott told E! News, "A gargantuan appetite, but not an addict!"
At the club, Scott and his entourage sat in a VIP area. A crowd of women ran over to his table, screaming his name. He took photos with many of them. Scott chatted up a couple of them, asking one bikini-wearing guest for her phone number, E! News has learned. He and his friends later headed over to the resort's Sky Suites private pool lounge, where he and a woman got cozy in the pool. The two were later spotted dancing and getting cozy in a VIP booth at the 1OAK nightclub.
Scott earlier talked to E! News about his love life.
When asked if there were any women he is romantic with currently, he joked, "Just on the Internet."
"No, no love interest for me. I'm just focusing on one girl at a time," he said, laughing. "I'm just kidding. I just try to live and be decently happy. But no, No girlfriends or anything like that."
Scott also talked about Bella, with whom he also partied in Los Angeles after they returned from Cannes. She recently said she was "never with him sexually."
"We have nothing to do with each other romantically," Scott told E! News.
As for Kourtney, she and Scott continue to co-parent and even continue to travel together as a family.
"We love spending time together and with the kids. That's never been a question," he told E! News. "I feel like sometimes the outside perspective thinks that maybe we are not on good terms, but we are. We stay strong for our three children, and that's pretty much all we can do."
Another source told E! News Kourtney "is not phased" by Scott's recent partying and outings with Bella and other women.
"She knows that this is another one of Scott's cycles and hopes that he can turn himself around for the kids," the source said. "They are working on their co-parenting relationship and she is focused on the kids."
For the past few months, Kourtney has been dating Younes Bendjima. The source told E! News she "is still seeing Younes but it is not a consistent relationship" and that "she loves doing her own thing."