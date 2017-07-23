When asked if he thinks his sexual appetite is a healthy one, Scott told E! News, "A gargantuan appetite, but not an addict!"

At the club, Scott and his entourage sat in a VIP area. A crowd of women ran over to his table, screaming his name. He took photos with many of them. Scott chatted up a couple of them, asking one bikini-wearing guest for her phone number, E! News has learned. He and his friends later headed over to the resort's Sky Suites private pool lounge, where he and a woman got cozy in the pool. The two were later spotted dancing and getting cozy in a VIP booth at the 1OAK nightclub.

Scott earlier talked to E! News about his love life.

When asked if there were any women he is romantic with currently, he joked, "Just on the Internet."

"No, no love interest for me. I'm just focusing on one girl at a time," he said, laughing. "I'm just kidding. I just try to live and be decently happy. But no, No girlfriends or anything like that."

Scott also talked about Bella, with whom he also partied in Los Angeles after they returned from Cannes. She recently said she was "never with him sexually."

"We have nothing to do with each other romantically," Scott told E! News.