Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up for the first time about the last conversations they had with their mother, the late Princess Diana.

Or rather, lack thereof.

In the new British documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which airs on ITV on Monday, William, 35, and Harry, 32, say that the last time they spoke to their mother was over the phone. She had called them from Paris and their chats were brief.

"The very last memory I have is a phone call from Balmoral [Castle in Scotland]," William said, according to ITV. "At the time Harry and I were running around, minding our own business, playing with our cousins and having a very good time. Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say 'Goodbye, see you later, can I go off?' If I'd known what was going to happen I wouldn't have been quite so blasé about it. That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily."

Asked if he remembers now what Diana said to him, William replied: "I do."

Hours later, Diana died in Paris in a car crash in 1997. She was 36. This August will mark the 20th anniversary of her death.