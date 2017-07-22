Nothing like a quick trip to the City by the Bay via private jet!

Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat earlier today and gave her legion of fans an eyeful of her jet-set lifestyle as she embarked on a "quick trip to San Fran" (complete with red carpet) to San Francisco with husbandKanye West. Frisco is a meaningful place to the married couple—back in 2013, the rapper proposed to his lady love in San Fran, popping the question at Giants stadium, which he rented out.

For this weekend's trip, Kim and Kanye were joined by Khloe Kardashian, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and some other pals, including the rather notable inclusion of Rachel Roy

For the flight, Kim opted for a black bandeau top, leggings and a black bomber jacket. She definitely had some pre-flight snacks to munch on during her ride, noshing on what appears to be McDonalds French fries before boarding.