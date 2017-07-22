Nothing like a quick trip to the City by the Bay via private jet!
Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat earlier today and gave her legion of fans an eyeful of her jet-set lifestyle as she embarked on a "quick trip to San Fran" (complete with red carpet) to San Francisco with husbandKanye West. Frisco is a meaningful place to the married couple—back in 2013, the rapper proposed to his lady love in San Fran, popping the question at Giants stadium, which he rented out.
For this weekend's trip, Kim and Kanye were joined by Khloe Kardashian, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and some other pals, including the rather notable inclusion of Rachel Roy
For the flight, Kim opted for a black bandeau top, leggings and a black bomber jacket. She definitely had some pre-flight snacks to munch on during her ride, noshing on what appears to be McDonalds French fries before boarding.
Kim and Kanye have been doing a lot of traveling this summer season. In June, the pair jetted off to the Bahamas and then to Japan to celebrate Yeezy's 40th birthday.
For their trip to the Bahamas, the couple and their two children spent four days at the exclusive, celebrity favorite Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay. The famous family and their guests got to call a luxurious villa home, complete with separate floors for each family. While you have to be a member of Baker's Bay or be invited by a guest to stay, comparable mansions on a private island go for $44,000 a night. For four nights, that comes out to approximately $176,000.
As for their June trip to Japan, the jet-setting duo celebrated the rapper's 40th birthday in the cosmopolitan city of Tokyo.
During that trip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared her big adventures with her main man on Snapchat, hitting up a restaurant from Kill Bill, and even stopping at a Japanese McDonald's.
You can take the girl out of Calabasas but don't take her McDonald's!