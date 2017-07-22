Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are expecting baby No. 2!

Earlier today, the tennis champ let the news fly while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. During his heartfelt speech, the 34-year-old thanked his mom Blanche, late dad Jerry, his son Hank, his wife, and most notably, a daughter to come.

In his acceptance speech, obtained by E! News, the former world No. 1 tennis player gave a loving tribute to his wife, in which he revealed she was expecting.

"Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all... You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full," said the sports star. "Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth."

The couple welcomed their son in Austin, Texas in August 2015. The pair have been married since 2009.